2 Carmel residents, officer treated for smoke inhalation after escaping house fire

CARMEL, Ind. – A mother and son and a Carmel police officer were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 4900 block of Jennings Drive near East main Street and Gray Road around 4:30 a.m.

A mother and son escaped through a second story window. Medics transported them to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and the fire department tells us they’re doing okay now.

A Carmel police officer was one of the first people at the scene. The officer was treated for smoke inhalation as well. Police tell us it was minor.

The cause of the fire is unknown.