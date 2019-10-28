× Best of the week! Colder shift by Halloween…

Patchy fog in spots or haze should be expected out-the-door this morning! Nothing too thick but certainly something we will monitor until 9:00am. After the fog, plenty of sunshine is expected through the day and this will mark the warmest, best of the week! On light southwest winds, afternoon temperatures should climb into the upper 60’s. Dry weather will hold through tonight, so be sure to knock out some yardwork before changes later this week!

Tuesday will bring an increase in clouds and a wind shift by the afternoon. This front coming through, will bring a few, LIMITED showers and a slight pullback in temperatures with highs more seasonal.

Cooler, wetter weather will arrive on Wednesday, as a pattern shift gets underway! By Halloween, rain chances will continue, as the wind really increases across the state while temperatures begin to tumble. This is system coming through will bring quite a change to weather pattern. Although trick-or-treat hours will be cold and wet in spots! After midnight, some flurries could fly, especially north of Indianapolis…