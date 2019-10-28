Classic-rock favorite America, southern rockers Whiskey Myers to play Brown County Music Center

NASHVILLE, Ind. — The Brown County Music Center has added classic-rock staple America and southern rock band Whiskey Myers to its inaugural lineup.

Whiskey Myers has a show scheduled for Thursday, January 9, 2020 and the America concert is set for Saturday, March 7, 2020.

2020 will mark the 50th Anniversary of America, whose classic songs include 70’s chart-toppers “A Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway” and “Lonely People.”

America became the duo of Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell after founding member Dan Peek’s departure in 1977, finding continued success with the massive hit “You Can Do Magic” in 1982.

Whiskey Myers has been making waves with a consistent string of critically acclaimed albums.

The southern rock, red dirt-country outfit from Palestine, Texas was also recently seen on screen in Kevin Costner’s TV series “Yellowstone.”

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. at BrownCountyMusicCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.

For updates and complete concert information, follow Brown County Music Center on Facebook or visit their website.