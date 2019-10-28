Antenna users: TV rescan required

Crews respond to warehouse fire on south side of Indianapolis

Posted 1:52 PM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:45PM, October 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A warehouse fire on the city’s south side sent a thick plume of smoke into the air Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 1:30 p.m. at Contractors Plus in the 700 block of East Murry Street. That’s east of Madison Avenue and north of East Sumner Avenue.

The building is a warehouse with all sorts of things like propane tanks, ammunition and vehicles.

Firefighters don’t believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause has not been determined.

