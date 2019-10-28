Crews respond to warehouse fire on south side of Indianapolis

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A warehouse fire on the city’s south side sent a thick plume of smoke into the air Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the fire just before 1:30 p.m. at Contractors Plus in the 700 block of East Murry Street. That’s east of Madison Avenue and north of East Sumner Avenue.
The building is a warehouse with all sorts of things like propane tanks, ammunition and vehicles.
Firefighters don’t believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire.
The cause has not been determined.
39.717816 -86.145819