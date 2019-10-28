Antenna users: TV rescan required

Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ one hour on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time

Posted 11:34 AM, October 28, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Remember to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday!

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 3. That means when the clock strikes 2 a.m. we’ll “fall back” an hour to 1 a.m.

The time change will give you an extra hour of sleep. We’ll also get an extra hour of sunlight in the morning, but it will get darker faster.

Daylight Saving Time was developed to reduce electricity usage by extending daylight hours during the year, but not all Americans follow it. Hawaii and most of Arizona have opted out, as have the U.S. territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and American Samoa.

While you’re setting your clocks back, fire officials say it’s also good time to install fresh batteries in smoke detectors.

Daylight Saving Time will return on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

