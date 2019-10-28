ENTER TO WIN! Family 4-Pack of Tickets & Dog/Cat Food for 6 Months!

Indy’s Largest Celebration of Pets and Pet People!
November 9 & 10, 2019
The Great Indy Pet Expo welcomes anyone who loves animals and pets. Whether you’re a current pet owner or just thinking about bringing a companion animal into your home, the Great Indy Pet Expo is for you. It’s a great event for family entertainment, and with the largest pet-related trade show in the state, it’s a must for your holiday shopping list!
Agriculture Horticulture Building
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 East 38th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46205