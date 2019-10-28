Family identifies toddler killed in hit-and-run crash while playing in her driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis toddler is killed in a hit-and-run crash while playing in her own driveway.

Police are still searching for the driver who refused to stop.

The family of the victim spoke very little English, but several neighbors hope whoever is responsible for hitting and killing the girl is quickly brought to justice.

The tragedy took place close to sunset on Sunday. With her parents outside watching her play, a little girl was hit and killed by a car near the curb of her home's driveway on Exeter.

The family says Giselle Quiroz died just shy of her second birthday, upsetting everyone who lives in the near northwest side neighborhood.

“I think if you have children and you have a heart, you feel it. It’s emotional,” said neighbor Jean Bland.

Jean says long before Sunday night's tragedy, she has always been concerned about drivers speeding down Exeter.

“They fly down this street. They always have and always will and it’s scary,” said Bland.

After the crash the family tried to rush the girl to the hospital before quickly flagging down officers at 11th and Tibbs. Unfortunately, the little girl later died from her injuries.

Police say the suspect sped away from the scene in a gray four-door sedan.

“They didn’t stop and that was wrong. Accidents happen, but they need to stop and take account for what they did,” said neighbor Lela Miller.

According to numbers provided by IMPD, the crash is the 11th deadly hit-and-run in the city this year. 2018 finished with 14 similar crimes.

Neighbors hope the driver who killed 21-month-old Giselle is arrested and taken off the streets.

“How could you drive away from something like that? I don’t care if you don’t have insurance or if you were high, how could you drive away when you saw a baby like that? How could you do that?” said Bland.

“I think anybody that will hit a child and leave them is kind of sick,” said Miller. “You have to stop and see if you can help.”

Anyone with information on the suspect in this case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.