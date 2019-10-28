× Man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking 15-year-old girl in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man convicted of sex trafficking a 15-year-old Indianapolis girl received his sentence.

Krisean Porter, 32, received 15 years after being convicted of charges including promoting human trafficking, promoting prostitution and sexual misconduct with a minor. Twelve years will be spent in the Indiana Department of Correction, and the other three years will be served on sex offender probation.

At the time of Porter’s conviction, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears issued this statement:

“Krisean Porter physically and emotionally abused a vulnerable child for his personal gain. Our office is committed to targeting and bringing to justice those who engage in human trafficking and exploitation. I am pleased with the work of our deputy prosecutors alongside the Indiana State Police that resulted in a compelling case and a guilty verdict.”

Prosecutors said Indiana State Police (ISP) investigators found the victim during an undercover operation on the west side of Indianapolis in July of 2017. The investigation revealed that the victim was a runaway and had been trafficked by Porter for about a month.

Police searched Porter’s home and found several items that indicated human trafficking. Porter’s cellphone contained multiple photos of the victim believed to be used in online advertisements to promote prostitution.

According to prosecutors, medical documents were found, along with a notebook with website advertisement information, motel locations and pricing, and a clipboard with Porter’s name and what appeared to be “rules” for a trafficking victim.

