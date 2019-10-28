More wet weather before coldest air of the season arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLOUDS VS. SUN MONDAY

Location, location, location. Depending on where you were late Monday the weather took on a completely different and feel. Clouds were thick in western Indiana, producing November-like temperatures while clear skis and full sunshine elevated temperatures to nearly 70-degrees in western Indiana. Below the images from Avon to Fisher at just after 6 pm. Remarkable isn't it! The hi-res visible satellite image showing only western Marion county and much of western Indiana under a heavier over cast. October sun still has a kick.

WETTER AND COLDER

A wind shift is expected early Tuesday afternoon under cloudy skies but any rainfall will be minimal and light in coverage and intensity on Tuesday. Plan for temperatures to hold mainly in the middle 50 the next two afternoons.

Rain coverage and intensity will increase late Wednesday as a area of low pressure rides northeast along a stalled front. Rain will become more likely to nearly 50% coverage by the evening commute. The threat for rain will persist well into Thursday for Halloween.

Rainfall totals are not expected to be has high as this past Saturday but breace for the cold air to follow. At this time we are expecting the temperatures to fall fast Thursday as the rain departs. Strong winds will blow the colder air into the state likely producing wind chills in the lower 20s for trick-or-treaters. Plan for a winter coat to accompany the little ghosts and goblins.

NO FREEZE YET

The average date for the first freeze in Indianapolis is late this year and we may exit October for the fist time in three years without a night at or below freezing.

The real feel of winter is out west with the largest snow cover for the date in 7 years (2012). And its very COLD. Early Monday morning, low temperatures fell to -10° to -20° below zero temps in Rawlins (-18°), Yellowstone -11°) and Douglas, Wyoming.

Much colder air is expected here entering Friday morning and the start of November. Low temperatures could easily fall below 30-degrees by sunrise Friday morning - the coldest so far this season for the city.