Pacers remain winless after 96-94 loss in Detroit

DETROIT, MICH. — Things are getting better for the Pacers, but after a bad finish, they took their third straight loss to start the new season.

Indiana rallied from 12 points down in Detroit to take the lead in the 4th quarter, but the Pacers just couldn’t make anything happen in the late going, falling 96-94.

T.J. Warren helped give the Pacers their first lead of the night at 91-90 late in the game and followed it up with a three pointer to give Indiana a 94-90 lead with 1:38 to go, but the Pacers wouldn’t score again. A Derrick Rose drive to the hoop gave Detroit a 95-94 lead, and even though the Pacers had multiple opportunities to get back on top, Malcolm Brogdon missed two wide open three pointers, and Warren and Domas Sabonis came up short as well.

Sabonis did lead Indiana with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Warren added 19.

Indiana shot just 21% from the three point line.

“We had some open looks and just didn’t make them,” said head coach Nate McMillan. “When you have those opportunities, you gotta covert. We got enough stops down the stretch to get it done, but we came up short.”

The winless Pacers will fight for their first victory of the season Wednesday in Brooklyn against the Nets.