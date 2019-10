× Person in critical condition after near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are on the scene of a person shot on the near east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says officers responded to the 800 block of North Dearborn Street around 12:43 p.m.

According to police, the victim has been taken to Eskenazi hospital and is in serious/critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.