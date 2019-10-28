× Police: Woman lands on roof of home after being ejected during crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a crash in which a woman was ejected from a vehicle and ended up on the roof of a home.

Just before noon, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of North Parker Avenue on the near northeast side.

IMPD said a white car lost control and hit a red car. After the collision, the white car crashed into a house. One of the people inside the car was ejected and ended up on the roof. The car flipped over after hitting the home, police said.

Two children were inside the car, a 2-month-old and 3-year-old. Both were taken to an area hospital but appeared to be OK, police said. A man in the car was also taken to the hospital.

IMPD said one person inside the home went to the hospital after complaining of pain.

Police said it appeared speed may have been a factor in the crash.