Seeing more men wear pink this month? Here’s why

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — All throughout October you may have noticed some men around the Circle City sporting a little more pink.

It’s for the American Cancer Society’s "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign.

For some participants, it’s about bringing awareness to the disease. For others like Noblesville resident Patrick Bennett, it’s much more personal.

Bennett’s first run-in with cancer was when he was just 7-years-old when his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bennett’s mother won that fight and survived.

But the disease found its way back into Bennett’s life in 2005 when his wife Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 32. After a long and hard fight Linda passed away in 2008.

More than a decade later, Bennett is using his family’s story to raise money and awareness for the cause.

He’s one of 43 men participating in this year’s "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign.

“We all know you can’t deny cancer, you can’t hide from it, but this is a positive energy campaign and it's great to see these leaders and work towards a common goal,” he said.

The campaign runs until Thursday. Each man is looking to raise $2,500. To find out more about the campaign, click here.