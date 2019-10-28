× SILVER ALERT: Authorities in Allen County looking for missing 6 year old

Allen County, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The New Haven Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Leila Veney, 6, a black female, 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots.

Leila is missing from New Haven, Indiana which is 133 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen Sunday, October 27, at 8:30 p.m., and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Leila may be in the company of Leon Veney, 34, a black male, 6 feet 9 inches tall, 245 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New Jersey license plate C82LRH.

If you have any information on Leila Veney, contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.