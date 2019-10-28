‘The Art of Dr. Seuss’ touring exhibit to make stop in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A treasure trove of original art by Dr. Seuss is coming to CV Art and Frame in Zionsville for a short time.

According to a release, the fine art gallery is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year and is announcing The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection, running November 22 through December 8.

Dr. Seuss’s memorable illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic works for more than 60 years.

According to CV Art and Frame, Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel) created paintings and sculpture throughout his lifetime which were secreted away in the Dr. Seuss Estate.

Now, fans and art appreciators can view his secret art collection, much of which has gone unseen by the general public.

CV Art and Frame said in a release:

“Visitors can explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork which Dr. Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure. Perhaps the wackiest and most wonderful elements of the collection are Dr. Seuss’s three-dimensional Unorthodox Taxidermy sculptures with names like The Carbonic Walrus, The Two-Horned Drouberhannis, and the Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast, to name a few.”

An opening reception for The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection will take place at CV Art and Frame on Friday, November 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the exhibit running through Sunday, December 8.

For more information, visit CVArtandFrame.com.