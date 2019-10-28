Toddler with cerebral palsy takes Halloween to next level with ‘Up’ costume

Brantley is a 2-year-old preparing for his first Halloween.

Since he uses a walker because of cerebral palsy, Brantley’s mom, Brittany Morse, wanted to find a costume that would incorporate his medical equipment.

So, she came up with the idea of dressing him like Carl from the animated Pixar movie “Up.”

“Brantley is just over here making the absolute BEST out of having a disability, and rocking his medical equipment with his awesome halloween costume,” Morse wrote in an Instagram post.

Along with balloons tied to the walker, Brantley’s glasses and a bow tie help him look like the elderly cartoon character.

“We wanted to spread hope and positivity to everyone,” Morse told CNN. “Brantley seems to love wearing the costume. He smiles all day.”

Morse said her son, who is developmentally delayed mentally and physically because he was born premature, hasn’t seen the movie, so her mission this weekend is to get it for him.

She said Brantley was in the neonatal intensive care unit for nine months and deals with several chronic medical conditions.

“He has had 10 surgeries so far,” she said. “And although he struggles, he always is able to put a smile on his face and others.”