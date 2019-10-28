× Unleash extraordinary woman within at upcoming conference

INDIANAPOLIS — An upcoming women’s empowerment conference is encouraging women to unleash their greatness. The third annual Unleashed Woman conference is November 9 and will have appearances from several accomplished and notable women.

Conference co-founder Lindsey Vertner and featured speaker 2019 Miss Black Indiana USA Angel McAllister stopped by to discuss the conference.

Watch the interview here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can buy tickets here, and if you use the code "FOX59" before November 3 -- you can save up to 40 dollars.