Indianapolis, Ind. — Former Colts player Dwight Freeney is second all-time on the team's sacks list. The Syracuse graduate was drafted by the Colts in 2002. He played 11 seasons with the Colts before playing with several other teams. Last year he returned to the circle city and retired as a Colt.

Even though he is not playing anymore, he's keeping busy. Freeney stopped by FOX59 to talk life after football and his new partnership with Fanduel.