Families cry out for answers to unsolved murder cases 4 years after Greg Wilson Jr.’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Around a dozen people showed up at 6 p.m. at the corner of Capital Avenue and 30th Street on Monday. It was a small but mighty and determined group. They joined together for a prayer vigil to honor the life of Greg Wilson Jr. and plead for answers in his murder case.

"It's not about how many people show up, it's about why I'm standing here," Greg Wilson Sr. said. "I'm standing here in representing all those families, but also I want those murderers out there to know that we're going to keep talking about this."

Wilson Sr. is the Indiana Civil Rights Commission executive director. For years, he fought the increase in crime in this city.

On October 28, 2016, someone shot and killed Wilson Jr. near the Children's Museum.

"That's a blessing that we had this time with us, so we can celebrate that," Wilson Sr. said. "But we still want these cases solved. We want leadership that actually starts looking at the needs of this neighborhood, of this community, of those that live here."

Wilson Sr. tells FOX59 he feels there should be more communication from detectives and more concern for this neighborhood from the city's leadership.

"I want to make sure that we're actually catching these people who have committed these violent acts of crime, and I want the families to be able to see some action," Wilson Sr. said.

Wilson Jr. left behind three young children. They now visit their dad in a place no child should.

"They visit him, we go to his gravesite, and that's where they visit their dad," Wilson Sr. said.

Wilson Sr. remembers his son as an entrepreneur who owned a neighborhood store and also sold cars. It is obviously difficult for this father to express the pain he is feeling.

"I'm just standing in for all of those families of victims of violence because there's a lot of people hurting in our city," Wilson said. "I just wish people would understand the pain that's going on right now."

Earnestine Havvard understands the pain too well. Her son, Clarence Havvard III, was killed by gun violence in August 2015. She also mourns the death of two stepsons killed by gun violence.

"No other mother should go through this pain and agony," Havvard said. "It's a tough road, it's a tough road to recovery. It's been five years and it still seem like it just happened."

Havvard said talking about her son helps. In an interview with FOX59, she spoke directly to her son's killer or killers.

"This helps me in knowing that you still see my face, and it's still the same when you did this horrible thing to our son," Havvard said. "I still wish you'd turn yourself in, give yourself peace."

She said she would not wish this devastation on anyone.

"If you've done this, and you know that you did this, turn yourself in," Havvard said. "Give us peace, give yourself peace. Give yourself peace."

As Havvard, Wilson Sr. and the rest of the group prayed together, hand in hand, they asked God to touch the lives of the people responsible so they would bring justice to these families they so desperately want.

"I want them to be so burdened," Wilson Sr. said. "I don't want them to sleep easy. I don't want them to rest and think that nobody's thinking, or nobody knows what they've done. We know what you've done. You've done a crime, you've done wrong and at the end of the day, God is going to deal with that and I know that."

If you know anything which could help police make an arrest in an unsolved case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.