Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 28 – How Purdue is Addressing an Antibiotic Shortage

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With a growing concern that the world is running out of antibiotics, Professor of Microbiology in Purdue University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Mohamed Seleem and his team are researching more than 4,000 approved drugs to test and see if any of them can more effectively treat antibiotic resistant infections.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Seleem about his continued research, the progress that’s been made, the need to find solutions sooner, rather than later and more.

