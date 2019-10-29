Antenna users: TV rescan required

Greenfield man found guilty of sexual misconduct with minor, rape

Posted 5:30 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38PM, October 29, 2019

Hayden Nix

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield man has been found guilty of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.

21-year-old Hayden Nix has been found guilty of rape when compelled by force or imminent threat or force and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Court documents show in 2017, during two separate incidents, he told two girls — ages 14 and 15 — that he was 17 years old. He was 19 at the time. He would later force them to have sex in his car after hanging out.

A sentencing hearing for Nix has been scheduled for November 1.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.