Man arrested after confessing to burglarizing Ball State dorm rooms

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged after confessing to burglarizing two rooms at a Ball State dormitory, according to Delaware County Court Documents.

Shortly after noon Friday, Ball State police were called to the Lafollette Complex in response to a person in the dorm who did not belong there.

Officers arrived and gathered a description of the suspect and the vehicle he fled in from witnesses. The residents of the room in which the suspect had been in reported several items stolen, including a 2013 Xbox gaming console, a wireless Xbox controller, headphones and a Black Ops 4 gaming disc.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle on university surveillance video.

The vehicle was later found at The Haven apartment complex in Muncie. Detectives were able to find the owner of the vehicle, 21-year-old Misibaou Diallo, who agreed to speak with them, according to court documents.

Diallo told authorities he gained access to the dorm and did not know anyone currently living there. He admitted to randomly entering an unlocked room and taking several items that did not belong to him: two hats, a 2013 Xbox gaming console, a wireless Xbox controller, headphones and a Black Ops 4 gaming disc.

During the interview, Diallo also told detectives that committed a second burglary at a room in the same dorm on October 9. The victims of that burglary reported a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 controller, iPhone XR and a wallet missing. Diallo stated he had sold the PlayStation 4 and controller a week prior.

Once the interview was over, authorities handcuffed Diallo and found the stolen iPhone in the pocket of his shorts during a search of his person. Diallo then gave detectives permission to enter his apartment and vehicle to retrieve the listed stolen items.

He faces two felony charges of burglary of a dwelling.