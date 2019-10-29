× Plant to extract CBD oil from hemp coming to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A $24 million hemp-processing plant that will specialize in extracting CBD oil from Indiana-grown hemp is coming to suburban Indianapolis.

BDX-Indiana says its plant will be located inside an existing building in Westfield, just north of Indianapolis. The company is a sister company of Indianapolis-based Biodynamic Ventures, which bills itself as Indiana’s largest hemp grower.

The companies expect the project to become one of the nation’s biggest extraction operations for cannabidiol, or CBD oil, and create more than 40 jobs.

CBD oil is a compound derived from hemp and marijuana that doesn’t cause a high but which many people see as a way to better health.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports BDX-Indiana has partnered with Portland, Oregon-based Zelios, a large-scale extractor, producer, processor and bulk distributor of hemp-derived CBD oil.