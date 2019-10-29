× Rain chances going up, while temperatures go WAY down!

Cloudy skies are back in Indiana, as a cold front approaches from the west! It will be a cooler day ahead, as the front passes around midday. This could spark a few limited showers but most areas will remain dry. The afternoon high will likely be reached between noon to 1pm around 58°, then slide through the evening.

Rain chances begin to ramp back up by sunrise tomorrow (Wednesday) and should be with us through the day, heavy at times. With the clouds, rain, and northeasterly winds, temperatures will hold in the lower 50’s, making for a somewhat raw day!

Halloween still looks quite dreary and interesting! Falling temperatures, areas of rain and gusty winds are all expected. Some breaks in the rain are expected but the cold will no doubt dominate the weather story by the evening. As the colder air deepens some flurries will be possible by late evening and into the overnight. Best chances of flurries or snow showers should remain mainly north of downtown.

The weekend looks dry but quite chilly, running nearly 15-20° below average…