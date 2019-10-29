Antenna users: TV rescan required

Sun King Brewing opening new location in Broad Ripple

Posted 8:46 AM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04AM, October 29, 2019
Indianapolis, Ind -- A familiar name in local, craft beer is adding a new location and seafood partnership. Sun King Brewery's Broad Ripple location is open for business with a different feel. Sherman stopped by to get a closer look at what's being offered.

