Indianapolis, Ind -- A familiar name in local, craft beer is adding a new location and seafood partnership. Sun King Brewery's Broad Ripple location is open for business with a different feel. Sherman stopped by to get a closer look at what's being offered.
Sun King Brewing opening new location in Broad Ripple
-
Sun King Brewery to open tap room at former Thr3e Wise Men site in Broad Ripple
-
New Broad Ripple shop takes fashion back to 70s
-
Indianapolis business lets you create your own look for sneakers
-
People pack onto buses for first day of IndyGo’s Red Line
-
Foodie Spotlight: Heat things up with Joella’s Hot Chicken
-
-
Indy Eleven supports 3 watch parties to rally behind U.S. Women’s National Team
-
Man shot to death in Broad Ripple identified
-
Volunteers trained in advance of Red Line opening
-
Shots fired during restaurant robbery near Broad Ripple
-
Broad Ripple nonprofit needs to raise $559K to avoid closing
-
-
Person of interest in Broad Ripple homicide located, IMPD says
-
Be Our Guest at 317 Burger
-
Savor the taste of downtown Indy restaurants during new promotion