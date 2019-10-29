Waves of rain before coldest air of the season; Howling winds for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STALLED FRONT

Once again weather across central Indiana was far ranging from a December-like feel west to early October highs east. Area-wide could cover was thick but a slow moving, nearly stalled front brought a decided change from west to east. Late day the temperatures ranged from 43° in Crawfordsville to nearly 60° in Shlebyville.

MORE RAIN COMING

Rain will spread northeast later tonight along and north of the front arriving after midnight and lingering into sunrise Wednesday. Damp and foggy conditions along with chilly temperatures are expected out the door tomorrow morning. Rainfall will be heavier north and west before tapering quickly to spotty light rain. Amounts could approach 1".

HOWLING WINDS AND FALLING TEMPS FOR HALLOWEEN

Winter isn't far away, look at the cold out west in the image below. The chill reaches well into Texas. Winter weather advisories have been issued for 1" to 3" of snow in nearby Illinois through Wednesday morning.

It is going to get cold fast! A new surge of rain will be inbound before sunrise Thursday on a southwest wind that keeps temperatures fairly mild to start the day. It will not last long. A low pressure will pull east early on allowing for the colder air to surge into the state. Temperatures are expected to fall sharply through the 40s and into the 30s Thursday. Brace for the chill - the wind chill will fall well into the 20s before sunset bottoming out in the teens by early Friday morning.

Rain will likely be at its peak coverage early Thursday then taper off the patchy light rain and a few showers during the afternoon and early evening. While an umbrella may not be required Thursday evening for the little ghosts and goblins, a heavier coat will be needed.

As the low pressure deepens (the barometer will drop sharply), a large wind field will develop. Winds are expected to become quite strong and begin gusting over 45 mph from the northwest late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Colder air will be driven into the state and expect the wind-chill to dip well into the lower 20s by evening for the trick-or-treaters.

Halloween 2019 will be a cold one. The warmest Halloween in Indianapolis was 82° set in 1950, while the coldest was 35° (high) set in 1878 . This year, temps fall fast and it will be the second cold trick-or-treat in the past 3 years.