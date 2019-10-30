Be Well Family Care kitchen classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a teaching kitchen trying to help all of us learn how the foods we eat directly impact our health and as we head into cold and flu season new classes couldn't come at a better time. Swathi Rao is a Physicians Assistant and Owner of Be Well Family Care.

At Be Well Family Care we believe that Eating Well is essential to great health! We work with dietitians, health coaches, and chefs to put together informative classes and demonstrations for our patients and the community.

