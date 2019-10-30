Antenna users: TV rescan required

‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

Actor John Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Hancock," June 30, 2008 (Photo credit Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube’s father in the “Friday” films, has died. He was 77.

Witherspoon’s manager Alex Goodman confirmed late Tuesday that Witherspoon died in Los Angeles. No cause of death was released.

The actor had a prolific career, appearing in three “Friday” films, appearing on “The Wayans Bros.” television series and voicing the grandfather in “The Boondocks” animated series.

Goodman referred to a family statement issued to the website Deadline that said the family was in shock over Witherspoon’s death.

The statement says Witherspoon, who was born on Jan. 27, 1942, is survived by his wife, Angela, and sons JD and Alexander.

