Fairmount, Ind -- It's two delicious restaurants in one location. Grains & Grill is at an old John Deere facility. Now the staff is serving up meals like mom used to make, but with an extra kick. Sherman took the trip up I-69 to get a closer look.
Grant County restaurant puts upscale twist on comfort foods
-
Enjoy farm to fork food at a new restaurant northeast of Indy
-
New restaurant bringing east coast fresh catches to Indy
-
New spot for American cuisine serving up Monon guests
-
Does it work? Sherman tries out Flex Glue Clear
-
Downtown Indianapolis restaurant putting unique spin on Mexican-inspired dishes
-
-
Heartland International Film Festival starting up in Indianapolis
-
Sharpen your skills at a fall cooking class
-
GameStop to close 180 to 200 stores as it works to combat dropping sales
-
Fall weather is settling in, time to update those decorations
-
Savor the taste of downtown Indy restaurants during new promotion
-
-
Authentic tex-mex restaurant opens in Carmel
-
Cooking up sweets with Two Chicks Whisky Business
-
Flipping pancakes on opening day at the Indiana State Fair