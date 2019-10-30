Jeptha Creed creates Halloween cocktails

The Green Reaper
- 2 oz Jeptha Creed Original Vodka
- 2 oz Green Melon Liqeur
- .5 oz Lemon Juice
- Topped w/ Lemon Lime Soda
- Corn Syrup and Corn Starch w/ Black Food
- Coloring and edible sprinkles for rim
PREP:
- Add all of the ingredients into a shaker tin.
- Add ice to shaker tin and shake vigorously.
- Rim highball glass with black corn syrup and corn starch.
- Strain shaker tin contents into Highball Glass full of ice.
- Top with Lemon Lime Soda
Blackberry Midnight Moon
- 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Blackberry Moonshine
- 1/2 oz. Lemon Juice
- 1/2 oz. Rosemary Syrup
- Prosecco
PREP:
- Add Jeptha Creed Blackberry Moonshine, Lemon Juice, and Rosemary Syrup to shaker.
- Add ice to shaker. Shake until outside is cold with condensation.
- Strain contents of shaker into coupe glass.
- Top with Prosecco.
- Garnish with Rosemary.
Ghostly Smoked Manhattan
- 2 oz. Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon
- 1/2 oz. Sweet Vermouth
- 2 Dashes of Ne Oueblie Walnut Bitters
- Luxardo Cherries
PREP:
- Add Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon, Vermouth and Bitters to a large mixing glass with ice
- Stir to a chill then strain over ice.
- Cold smoke infusion for approximately one minute in Glass Cloche. Garnish with cherry.