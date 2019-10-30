Antenna users: TV rescan required

Jeptha Creed creates Halloween cocktails

Posted 4:44 AM, October 30, 2019

The Green Reaper

  • 2 oz Jeptha Creed Original Vodka
  • 2 oz Green Melon Liqeur
  • .5 oz Lemon Juice
  • Topped w/ Lemon Lime Soda
  • Corn Syrup and Corn Starch w/ Black Food
  • Coloring and edible sprinkles for rim

PREP:

  1. Add all of the ingredients into a shaker tin.
  2. Add ice to shaker tin and shake vigorously.
  3. Rim highball glass with black corn syrup and corn starch.
  4. Strain shaker tin contents into Highball Glass full of ice.
  5. Top with Lemon Lime Soda

Blackberry Midnight Moon

  • 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Blackberry Moonshine
  • 1/2 oz. Lemon Juice
  • 1/2 oz. Rosemary Syrup
  • Prosecco

PREP:

  1. Add Jeptha Creed Blackberry Moonshine, Lemon Juice, and Rosemary Syrup to shaker.
  2. Add ice to shaker. Shake until outside is cold with condensation.
  3. Strain contents of shaker into coupe glass.
  4. Top with Prosecco.
  5. Garnish with Rosemary.

Ghostly Smoked Manhattan

  • 2 oz. Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon
  • 1/2 oz. Sweet Vermouth
  • 2 Dashes of Ne Oueblie Walnut Bitters
  • Luxardo Cherries

PREP:

  1. Add Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon, Vermouth and Bitters to a large mixing glass with ice
  2. Stir to a chill then strain over ice.
  3. Cold smoke infusion for approximately one minute in Glass Cloche. Garnish with cherry.
