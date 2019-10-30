Click here for Halloween trick-or-treat hours
Johnson County crash sends woman to hospital during Wednesday morning rush hour

Posted 11:28 AM, October 30, 2019

WHITLELAND, Ind. — A Wednesday morning rush-hour crash along Whiteland Road at I-65 in Johnson County sent one woman to the hospital and blocked part of the road for about an hour,

Whiteland police said the woman was driving eastbound on Whiteland Road when she tried to turn onto the northbound I-65 ramp and misjudged the speed of an oncoming van traveling westbound.

The car struck the van and then spun out in the grass between Whiteland Road and the I-65 ramp.

Police said the airbag was deployed as the car traveled about 500 feet from the road.

The driver was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital with no report on her condition available. The driver and passenger of the van were not injured.

