Last-minute Halloween costume inspiration for your pets

SEATTLE, Wash. — Every Halloween brings its share of “it” costumes for kids — the movie characters or superheroes everyone has to be.

For adults, popular Halloween costumes often steal from big moments in pop culture.

Turns out, our furry friends are no exception when it comes to following the trends on October 31.

Rover.com has compiled a list and photos of four trendy Halloween costumes for pets this year. They might serve as last-minute inspiration if you’re still searching for your pet’s best 2019 look — or they might just be good for a laugh.

Rover, a national network of dog walkers and pet sitters, also compiled stats on how eager pet parents are to get their animals involved in Halloween. More than half of dog owners — 51 percent — said they plan to dress up their pup this Halloween, while the same number said their dog will be an active participant in either trick-or-treating or handing out candy. Some 60 percent said they would buy a costume for their pet, while 20 percent planned to make one.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the four trending Halloween costumes for pets. All photos are courtesy of Rover.com.

1. Elton John from Rocketman

Willie, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retreiver, channeled his inner Elton John with this sparkly outfit inspired by the much-talked-about “Rocketman” movie.

2. Lady Gaga at the Met Gala

Olive the Boston Terrier mimics Gaga’s “campy” look from the famous star-studded event — blonde wig and all.

3. Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X

You couldn’t go anywhere this year with out hearing “Old Town Road,” the unlikely collaboration between a young rapper and the well-known country music singer. If you have two dogs, this might just be the costume to tie their looks together. Here, Coconut the Samoyed and Lemon the Golden Retriever get a little Western.

4. Robin and Steve from “Stranger Things”

Another costume idea for two, Budley the Puggle and Andre the Great Pyrenees glean their inspiration from Netflix’s 80s-themed show “Stranger Things.” They’re dressed up as characters Robin and Steve, who wear nautical uniforms to work at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream counter.