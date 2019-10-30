× Rainy, windy and much colder for Halloween

A wet and dreary Wednesday is underway. However, the uncomfortable conditions are just getting started. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 40’s by midnight. That will be the high temperature for Halloween as they will continue to tumble throughout the day.

Wet Halloweens aren’t uncommon. In nearly 150 years of records, almost 50% of Halloween’s have come with rain. This year will be no exception.

Low pressure to our south will move northeast over central Indiana on Thursday. Rain will increase into Thursday morning and will be at its highest coverage around the morning commute. Rain eases into the afternoon but as temperatures fall, lingering moisture that wraps around that center of the low will combine with much colder air and bring us the chance for some wintry weather.

A brief period of a wintry mix or some heavy wet snow flakes scattered across central Indiana will be possible during Thursday afternoon and evening – including Trick-or-Treat time. However, not everyone will see them.

Have the kids bundled up if you will be out on Halloween evening. It will be windy, with winds gusting above 40 mph possible, wet and cold. Wind chills by the mid evening will likely be down into the low and mid 20’s.