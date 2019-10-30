Win a VIP New Orleans trip to see the Colts play the Saints

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — What’s better than traveling to New Orleans to see your Colts take on the Saints for Monday Night Football?

How about a luxury, all-expense-paid trip to New Orleans for two on a private jet, along with premium tickets to the game, a hotel stay, and a VIP tailgate experience?

One lucky FOX59 viewer will win it all.

The winner receives round-trip airfare for two on a chartered plane, leaving on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 15 and returning on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 17, as well as a two-night stay at Harrah’s Hotel & Casino by Caesars Entertainment.

The package also includes:

Two tickets to the game in climate-controlled lounge seating with an outdoor deck overlooking the Superdome

A VIP tailgate party located immediately next to the Superdome that begins three hours before the game

A premium buffet during the tailgate party that offers some of New Orleans’ finest foods, including gumbo, po’ boys, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, and red beans and rice — all prepared by celebrity chef Aaron May and local New Orleans chefs

A premium open bar during the tailgate party with bottled beer, bottles of wine, assorted top-shelf cocktails, soda and water

Access to ESPN pregame Monday Night Football coverage

The prize package is worth $3,398.

The flight leaves Indianapolis at 9 a.m. (Eastern time) on the 15th and departs at 11 a.m. (Central time) on the 17th. Round-trip transportation to and from the airport is also included. All ages are welcome.

Complete the form below for a chance to win this luxurious trip. The winner will be selected at random on the morning of Friday, Nov. 8 and announced during our FOX59 Morning Blue Friday coverage.

Or, if you don’t want to take your chances, the travel package is also available for purchase.