Antenna users: TV rescan required

Win a VIP New Orleans trip to see the Colts play the Saints

Posted 5:00 AM, October 30, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — What’s better than traveling to New Orleans to see your Colts take on the Saints for Monday Night Football?

How about a luxury, all-expense-paid trip to New Orleans for two on a private jet, along with premium tickets to the game, a hotel stay, and a VIP tailgate experience?

One lucky FOX59 viewer will win it all.

The winner receives round-trip airfare for two on a chartered plane, leaving on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 15 and returning on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 17, as well as a two-night stay at Harrah’s Hotel & Casino by Caesars Entertainment.

The package also includes:

  • Two tickets to the game in climate-controlled lounge seating with an outdoor deck overlooking the Superdome
  • A VIP tailgate party located immediately next to the Superdome that begins three hours before the game
  • A premium buffet during the tailgate party that offers some of New Orleans’ finest foods, including gumbo, po’ boys, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, and red beans and rice — all prepared by celebrity chef Aaron May and local New Orleans chefs
  • A premium open bar during the tailgate party with bottled beer, bottles of wine, assorted top-shelf cocktails, soda and water
  • Access to ESPN pregame Monday Night Football coverage

The prize package is worth $3,398.

The flight leaves Indianapolis at 9 a.m. (Eastern time) on the 15th and departs at 11 a.m. (Central time) on the 17th. Round-trip transportation to and from the airport is also included. All ages are welcome.

Complete the form below for a chance to win this luxurious trip. The winner will be selected at random on the morning of Friday, Nov. 8 and announced during our FOX59 Morning Blue Friday coverage.

Or, if you don’t want to take your chances, the travel package is also available for purchase.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.