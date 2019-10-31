Click here for Halloween trick-or-treat hours
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Indiana Conference for Women

Posted 10:41 AM, October 31, 2019, by
Data pix.

It's a large one-day women's conference in the Midwest and it's Indy soon.  Pam Dyer is the executive director for the Indiana Conference for Women and shares more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.