× Indiana woman found dead with snake around her neck

OXFORD, Ind. — A woman was found dead with a snake around her neck in Benton County Wednesday night, police say.

Indiana State Police said Benton County Sheriff Don Munson found the woman inside the Oxford home, according to WLFI. It appeared the woman had been “killed by a reptile,” police said.

ISP described the building as a “reptile home” that had been specifically set up to house snakes. According to the Journal & Courier, police found an eight-foot-long python around the woman’s neck. The newspaper also reported that Munson owns the home.

Police said the woman’s cause of death would be determined during an autopsy that’s been scheduled for Friday.