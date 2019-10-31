× Indy man sentenced to more than 100 years for deadly shooting outside bar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday after being convicted for his role in a deadly 2018 shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor announced that Jerrick Whitley was sentenced to 119 years for the 2018 double murder at Sawmill Saloon.

In October, Whitley was convicted of murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm related to the shooting. The shooting happened in January 2018 after a fight spilled out of the bar into the parking lot.

Five people were shot in the dispute, including a security guard. Two people, Deron Gray and James Ratcliffe, were killed in the shooting.

“The consequences of gun violence are tragic, and they should not be accepted as normal. We see the loss and trauma every day in working with victims and their families,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “The significant sentence ordered today not only brings justice to the families of Deron Gray and James Ratcliffe but assures the public that a violent individual, who was known to illegally use and carry firearms, will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The sentence will be served consecutively to a combined 35-year sentence that Whitley is already serving for two unrelated cases.