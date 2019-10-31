× Pacers’ Turner and Sumner out with injuries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers’ first win of the season came with a price.

Myles Turner and Edmond Sumner both suffered injuries in Wednesday’s 118-108 victory in Brooklyn.

Turner sprained his right ankle in the first quarter against the Nets. The center is listed as week-to-week.

Edmond Sumner has a fractured right hand. The guard will not need surgery. He’ll be re-examined in three weeks.

Turner is averaging 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in four games, while Sumner’s adding 7.0 points and 2.0 assists per game.

After a brief two-game road trip, the Pacers are back at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for two games this weekend.

They’ll host the Cavaliers (2-2) on Friday night and the Bulls (1-4) on Sunday.