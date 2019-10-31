Click here for Halloween trick-or-treat hours
Pacers’ Turner and Sumner out with injuries

Posted 3:16 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, October 31, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers holds his ankle after getting hurt in the first half of their game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 30, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers’ first win of the season came with a price.

Myles Turner and Edmond Sumner both suffered injuries in Wednesday’s 118-108 victory in Brooklyn.

Turner sprained his right ankle in the first quarter against the Nets.  The center is listed as week-to-week.

Edmond Sumner has a fractured right hand.  The guard will not need surgery.  He’ll be re-examined in three weeks.

Turner is averaging 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in four games, while Sumner’s adding 7.0 points and 2.0 assists per game.

After a brief two-game road trip, the Pacers are back at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for two games this weekend.

They’ll host the Cavaliers (2-2) on Friday night and the Bulls (1-4) on Sunday.

