Popular south side Indianapolis haunted house has new location

Posted 8:56 AM, October 31, 2019, by
Indianapolis, Ind -- One of the south side's longest-running haunted houses has a new home. Nightmare on Edgewood has set up shop at 1971 South Meridian Street. Sherman stopped by for a Halloween-worthy scare.

