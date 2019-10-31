Indianapolis, Ind -- One of the south side's longest-running haunted houses has a new home. Nightmare on Edgewood has set up shop at 1971 South Meridian Street. Sherman stopped by for a Halloween-worthy scare.
Popular south side Indianapolis haunted house has new location
-
One of Indy’s best Halloween spots continues its tradition of frightening Hoosiers
-
