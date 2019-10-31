Click here for Halloween trick-or-treat hours
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Sammy Terry comes out of his coffin to visit FOX59

Posted 10:43 AM, October 31, 2019, by
Data pix.

He's everyone favorite ghoul!  Sammy Terry ruled the airwaves in Central Indiana as TV's horror host during the 60's and 70's.  Now he's back to celebrate with us.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.