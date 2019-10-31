× Wintry mix, howling winds and falling temperatures for trick-or-treating

Active weather is expected this Halloween and the forecast will take a scary turn this afternoon! Steady rain showers are falling throughout central Indiana this Halloween morning. The warmest time of the day already occurred overnight with a high of 47° in Indianapolis. Light rain, drizzle and areas of patchy fog will be possible through the morning commute with temperatures holding into the 40s. The rain gear and heavy coat will be needed before heading into work or school this morning!

Cold air is going to wrap around the storm system this afternoon as winds howl out of the west-northwest! Wind gusts up to 40-45 MPH are going to be possible as temperatures quickly drop. A Wind Advisory begins for a large portion of central Indiana at 3 PM and is scheduled to expire at midnight due to the gusty conditions expected this evening.

This is no trick! The weather for trick-or-treating is going to be messy! Temperatures by 5 PM will drop into the mid-30s with rain turning over the light snow around the same time. The light snow could result in minor grassy accumulation in the northern tier of the state. Layers will be needed as strong winds create wind chills in the lower to mid-20s!

The coldest air of the season arrives early Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s. However, it will feel like the upper teen for kids at bus stop tomorrow. A couple slick spots may form overnight due to the large drop in temperatures! Friday’s forecast looks much quieter and cooler with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be near 15 degrees cooler compared to the average for early November.