Witchy Caramel Apples for National Caramel Apple Day

Photo from Kylee Scales

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces chocolate chips
  • 1 Tablespoon shortening
  • 6 sugar cones
  • Sprinkles
  • 6 large granny smith apples
  • 8 ounces caramels
  • 2 Tablespoons heavy cream

Directions

  1. Melt the chocolate chips and shortening in large microwave-safe bowl. Heat in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until melted.
  2. Hold one sugar cone over the bowl and use a spoon to cover the cone with chocolate, letting the excess drip off. Decorate with sprinkles if desired and set aside on wax paper to dry.
  3. Wash your apples and remove the stems. Place apples in cupcake liners.
  4. Heat the caramels and heavy cream in a medium microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until melted. Make sure it’s thick because we don’t want it to slide right off the apple.
  5. Use a spoon to drizzle caramel over each apple. If you want, you can purchase eye sprinkles and stick them to the apples with extra caramel.
  6. Stick a chocolate-covered cone on top of each apple. Place in microwave to let the caramel set before serving.
