Witchy Caramel Apples for National Caramel Apple Day
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Ingredients
- 12 ounces chocolate chips
- 1 Tablespoon shortening
- 6 sugar cones
- Sprinkles
- 6 large granny smith apples
- 8 ounces caramels
- 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
Directions
- Melt the chocolate chips and shortening in large microwave-safe bowl. Heat in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until melted.
- Hold one sugar cone over the bowl and use a spoon to cover the cone with chocolate, letting the excess drip off. Decorate with sprinkles if desired and set aside on wax paper to dry.
- Wash your apples and remove the stems. Place apples in cupcake liners.
- Heat the caramels and heavy cream in a medium microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until melted. Make sure it’s thick because we don’t want it to slide right off the apple.
- Use a spoon to drizzle caramel over each apple. If you want, you can purchase eye sprinkles and stick them to the apples with extra caramel.
- Stick a chocolate-covered cone on top of each apple. Place in microwave to let the caramel set before serving.