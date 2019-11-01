Antenna users: TV rescan required

City Market restaurant celebrates World Vegan Day

Indianapolis, Ind -- The vegan meal business is booming! A lot of restaurants and suppliers are getting on board. November 1 is World Vegan Day, so Three Carrots at the Indianapolis City Market is celebrating in a big way. Sherman stopped by to try out some meals.

