× Coldest air of the season has arrived; below average through the weekend

Central Indiana officially saw the first snowfall of the season on Halloween. Indianapolis only measured a trace amount of snow, but snow did coat grassy surfaces north of city. Totals stayed below the half inch mark across our northernmost counties. The system also brought gusty winds to the area during peak trick-or-treating hours. Many locations had peak wind gusts exceeding 40 MPH, including Indianapolis and Muncie!

The coldest air of the season has arrived this Friday morning. Temperatures are in the 20s to start the day. Light winds out of the west-southwest is creating wind chill values in the teens. It is the coldest morning in Indianapolis since the first of April! A heavy coat with layers will be needed at the bus stop this morning. We will see more of the sunshine today with mostly sunny skies. Highs should reach the mid-40s this afternoon, which is nearly 15 degrees below normal for early November.

High school football games this evening will be chilly and dry around central Indiana. Temperatures will fall near 40° by kick-off, but it will feel like the 30s when you factor in the light winds. A few more clouds are going to move into the state overnight as lows drop near the 30° mark. Patchy frost may also form by early Saturday due to the clear skies and calm conditions through the overnight hours.

A weak nearby boundary will bring additional cloud cover to the area on Saturday. More clouds will fill into the state by mid-morning with skies becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. There could even be a few sprinkles or flurries at times during the day! The cloud cover will result in slightly cooler weather with highs in the lower 40s. However, there will be more sunshine through the second half of the weekend as highs reach the upper 40s. We fall back this weekend because Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before falling asleep Saturday night!