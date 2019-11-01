Coldest open to November in 70 years; Colder pattern underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RECORD COLD OPEN

Welcome to November or should we say NovemBRRR. The coldest open in 70 years this year when the temperature dipped to 24° early Friday morning. This was a record trying low - matching 1879 and 1949.

The chilly had a sting considering we hadn't even fell below freezing all season long until Halloween night.

The 'growing season' ends ending October with stretch of 213 days between freeze dates. That ranks 2nd longest only behind 2017's 219.

CHILLY STRETCH COMING

There is no doubt that November turns colder. In fact we lose another 54 minutes of daylight and this month is the fast cooling month of the year. The month opens with an average high of nearly 60-degrees, but falls to 45-degrees on the 30th.

November extreme temperatures are impressive! November first is the latest date for an 80-degree temperature set in 1950. However the cold is coming and this month also produced the earliest below zero temperatures on record. The climatological spread is a whopping 86-degrees!

Opening with a late November high below 50-degrees Friday, the upcoming month seems at least early on, to be taking back some of the exceptionally warm weather we were having this fall. You knew we were on borrowed time - at one point Autumn 2019 was among the warmest on record. Recent shots of cooler air have been dropping that ranking quickly and the there is strong probability that colder than normal weather will prevail for the opening half of the month.

The weekend and all of next week will produce below normal temperatures with a possible new, strong surge of colder air late next week. At this distance the work week will open dry but eyes are on a overrunning of precipitation atop a large, cold high pressure Thursday. This call for close inspection - stay tuned. Even colder air would follow entering next weekend.