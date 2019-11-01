Indianapolis, Ind -- You know him as the lovable father from "Full House." Bob Saget is also a well-known comedian. Saget stops in Indianapolis for several sets at Helium Comedy Club. He stopped by FOX59, and Ray Cortopassi spoke with him about his career, and got a preview of his shows.
Comedian, actor Bob Saget stops by FOX59
