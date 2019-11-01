Antenna users: TV rescan required

IMPD homicide detectives investigate man’s death after he was found in vehicle

Posted 8:54 AM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, November 1, 2019

Photo from scene on November 1, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A death investigation is underway on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West 36th Street Friday morning around 8 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When investigators arrived, they found a man inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are at the scene collecting evidence and information from neighbors.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.