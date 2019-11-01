× IMPD homicide detectives investigate man’s death after he was found in vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A death investigation is underway on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West 36th Street Friday morning around 8 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When investigators arrived, they found a man inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are at the scene collecting evidence and information from neighbors.