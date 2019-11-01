Indy Ten Point Coalition worried violence is spilling back into a near northwest side community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Neighbors in this near northwest side Indy neighborhood are left with questions after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on the 1200 block of West 36th street.

Right now, IMPD detectives are calling this a death investigation, but this death is raising some red flags for Indy Ten Point Coalition.

Police say around 8 this morning they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and when they arrived, they found a man dead inside.

"At this time homicide detectives are out at the scene gathering information and collecting evidence in the area and speaking with neighbors," Officer Genae Cook said.

"This individual is not from here or around this neighborhood from what I gathered, and the other individual killed 2 weeks ago wasn’t from this neighborhood," Indy Ten Point Coalition spokesperson Rev. James Black said.

This death investigation is almost like déjà vu for this community.

A few blocks down in the 1000 block of West 36th street a woman was found dead in the alley last month.

Police say the victim; 32-year-old Raquel Woodard was shot to death.

Police haven’t released any more information about her case.

"We’re not sure what the violence is about right about now. We are just speculating rather it’s a drop-off or someone coming into the neighborhood venturing around," Rev. Black said.

Indy Ten Point Coalition is worried the violence is spilling more and more into this neighborhood.

"It’s heartbreaking; very heartbreaking that something like this has come back into the neighborhood again," Rev. Black said.

Today’s investigation has neighbors on edge, but Reverend Black is urging people to speak up.

"If they see something say something it will help with the investigation. Don’t sit back and not say anything when you know something is going on," Rev. Black said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Detective Smalley at 317.327.3618 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).