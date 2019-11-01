× Reports of tampered candy, pain pills handed out on Halloween in central Indiana

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Local authorities are warning parents to check their children’s trick-or-treat bags. This warning comes after reports of tampered candy and a child receiving prescription pills.

The Crawfordsville Police Department received a report of candy being tampered with from the West Main Street area. Police say one piece of candy was found with a foreign object in it. They are asking everyone who went trick-or-treating in that area to double-check their candy and make sure it’s safe.

Additionally, authorities are investigating a report of prescription pills being handed out on Halloween in Sharpsville.

Sharpsville Town Marshal Steve Cox says a girl found two pills in a bag with tape when she came home from trick-or-treating. Police determined the pills to be hydrocodone. At this point, they don’t know what house this came from, and it’s an active investigation. They believe it was an isolated incident.

If you suspect any of the candy you received to have been tampered with, please contact your local police department.