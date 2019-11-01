× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: DANVILLE’S CHANDLER SCHUBERT

Danville's Chandler Schubert muscles his way through West Vigo tacklers into the end zone during the Warriors' 48-9 win over the Vikings in the Sectional semifinals.

NOMINEE #2: BROWNSBURG'S MANI JACKSON

Following an Avon fumble, Brownsburg's Mani Jackson scoops up the loose ball and charges back the other way for a Bulldogs touchdown. Brownsburg finished off the upset of previously undefeated #1 Avon 27-24.